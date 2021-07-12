Gold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm

Article content

Gold prices eased on Monday as a slightly stronger dollar and buoyant equities dimmed the safe-haven metal’s appeal, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,803.56 per ounce by 0341 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.4% lower at $1,803.9.

“There could be reduced demand for safety and hedge against market volatility,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

However, the near-term trend for gold seems to be biased towards the upside, with the immediate resistance at $1,815 and support at around $1,790, Yang added.