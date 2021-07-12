Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.65% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.52%, and the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 2.98% or 3.55 points to trade at 122.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 2.70% or 5.75 points to end at 218.40 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 2.41% or 0.755 points to 32.070 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.99% or 4.25 points to trade at 209.65 at the close. Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) declined 0.67% or 0.59 points to end at 87.25 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 0.62% or 0.460 points to 74.100.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.24% to 29.03, Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which was up 2.63% to settle at 17.140 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which gained 2.36% to close at 84.28.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.56% to 41.195 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.37% to settle at 8.740 and Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 1.58% to 57.420 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.24% to 29.03, 11 AG (DE:) which was up 2.58% to settle at 25.480 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 64.610.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.56% to 41.195 in late trade, Software AG (DE:) which lost 1.20% to settle at 39.640 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.55% to 164.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 410 to 286 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.63% or 0.440 to 17.140.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.79% to 17.55.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.24% or 4.30 to $1806.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.70% or 0.52 to hit $74.04 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.61% or 0.46 to trade at $75.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8543.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.255.