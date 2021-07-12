Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.65% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.52%, and the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 2.98% or 3.55 points to trade at 122.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 2.70% or 5.75 points to end at 218.40 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 2.41% or 0.755 points to 32.070 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.99% or 4.25 points to trade at 209.65 at the close. Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) declined 0.67% or 0.59 points to end at 87.25 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 0.62% or 0.460 points to 74.100.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.24% to 29.03, Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which was up 2.63% to settle at 17.140 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which gained 2.36% to close at 84.28.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.56% to 41.195 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.37% to settle at 8.740 and Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 1.58% to 57.420 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.24% to 29.03, 11 AG (DE:) which was up 2.58% to settle at 25.480 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 64.610.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.56% to 41.195 in late trade, Software AG (DE:) which lost 1.20% to settle at 39.640 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.55% to 164.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 410 to 286 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.63% or 0.440 to 17.140.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.79% to 17.55.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.24% or 4.30 to $1806.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.70% or 0.52 to hit $74.04 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.61% or 0.46 to trade at $75.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8543.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.255.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR