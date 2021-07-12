Futurpreneur Announces 2021 Canadian Delegation for G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit

49 Young Entrepreneurs Will Represent Canada At The Event

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As an official co-founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, Futurpreneur is proud to announce the 2021 delegation of the Canadian G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA), a key engagement group focused on the impact of youth entrepreneurship in G20 economies. As part of the summit, 49 of Canada’s best and brightest young entrepreneurs will represent Canada at the hybrid G20 YEA summit, hosted by Italy, on October 5 and 6.

The YEA is a collective of organizations from G20 countries that work to promote and advance youth entrepreneurship. The Alliance represents over 500,000 young entrepreneurs worldwide. Each year, the G20 YEA brings together hundreds of young entrepreneurs and knowledge partners from across the globe at an annual summit in advance of the G20 leaders’ event, to develop connections, share ideas, and influence G20 policy.

The summit is a valuable opportunity for decision-makers to hear the perspectives of young entrepreneurs, who are typically underrepresented in conversations about business and economic development. Futurpreneur Canada reviewed submissions from more than 130 candidates eager to influence G20 policy and accelerate their business interests abroad. After a highly competitive selection process, 49 delegates from across the country were selected to represent Canada on the international stage. Each Canadian delegate brings their own diverse lived experiences and forms one of the more robust delegations of the YEA..

Canada holds a variety of Free Trade Agreements with several G20 member countries, giving Canadian delegates opportunities throughout the Summit to promote Canadian trade priorities and grow their businesses.This year’s summit will be held virtually with a small-scale in-person gathering in Milan (Italy), pending health regulations. The summit will focus on the role of youth entrepreneurship for an innovative, inclusive, and sustainable post-COVID-19 economic ecosystem.

Canadian G20 YEA delegates will participate in a variety of virtual business-building, policy-making and networking activities alongside hundreds of other young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial leaders from across the G20 countries.The 2021 Canadian delegation’s participation in the G20 YEA Hybrid Summit and related trade activities are funded in part by the Government of Canada.

A list of the 2021 Canadian G20 YEA Delegates can be found below.

Alberta

Audrey Charles, Convenient Business Solutions Inc.

Ghalia Aamer, TalkMaze

Sam Jenkins, Punchcard Systems Inc.

British Columbia

Madison Guy, GrantMe

Ramin Estifaie, CSN Pharma

Anjali Dhaliwal, Youth Helping Youth NPO

Bryce Watts, The VR Voyage

Leejoo Hwang, MeaningfulWork

Manitoba

Amanda Buhse, Coal and Canary Inc.

Brenden Lawrence, Melo’s Finest Ingredients

Sierra Lathlin, The Barkery Dog Treats

New Brunswick

Alicia Sharp, Upfront Cosmetics Inc.

Kevin Leboeuf, Educated Beards

Newfoundland & Labrador

Michael Loder, Biolantic Services Inc.

Nova Scotia

Jamie Gilfoy, Aquatique Translation Services

Nicholas LaValle, Clean Valley Bio-filtration Technologies CIC

Ontario

Patrick Guay, Bitback

Amanda Cupido, Lead Podcasting

Amar Marouf, Aleteo Corporation

Angela Wallace, Angela Wallace Impact Agency

Brianna McNeil, Bitback

Candies Kotchapaw, Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today (DYLOTT)

Charlie Wall-Andrews, Music & Brands

Daniel Martinovic, Vimto

David Spadafora, Oh my Okra

Francois Gouelo, Enso Connect

Grace Busanga, Avec Grace, your bold digital marketing ally

Hamza Khan, Vimto

Mathew Mozaffari, Speer Technologies

Michael Collins, Periculum

Renata Johnson, Inttradia Inc.

Saamer Mansoor, The First Prototype

Sean Monteiro, Bounce

Quebec

Andrea Gomez, Omy Laboratoires

Cassandra Pichette, Be-Up Biotechnology

Raphael Gotlieb, Precare Inc.

Abdaal Mazhar Shafi, Quantum Lead

Annie Cyr, Tengiva

Ce Shi, ProRecycle Canada Inc.

Géraldine Jippé, GJ Consulting Agency

Isabelle Leblond, La Technologie Happy Hôtels Inc.

Jean-Sébastien Bouchard, SYNECDO

Kathy Pellerin, VisaVie Canada

Mohammed Assafiri, Upbio

Omar Kandel, OSAR Enterprises

Sam Bellamy, Bazookka inc. (bazookka app et helis.ai)

Taïna Chalifoux, DiNapoli caffè

Vicky Lapointe, Agence INSIDE Immigration

Saskatchewan

Rylan Grant, Delta Point

