France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.46% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.46%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.46%, while the index added 0.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sanofi SA (PA:), which rose 1.81% or 1.58 points to trade at 88.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 1.48% or 1.20 points to end at 82.03 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was up 1.44% or 5.00 points to 353.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 17.94% or 9.46 points to trade at 43.28 at the close. Safran SA (PA:) declined 2.70% or 3.24 points to end at 116.68 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 1.45% or 0.48 points to 33.02.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were JC Decaux SA (PA:) which rose 10.05% to 26.06, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was up 2.50% to settle at 104.12 and ICADE (PA:) which gained 2.37% to close at 77.65.

The worst performers were Atos SE (PA:) which was down 17.94% to 43.28 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 11.46% to settle at 17.85 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 7.16% to 6.35 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 267 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 17.94% or 9.46 to 43.28. Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.44% or 5.00 to 353.00. Shares in JC Decaux SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.05% or 2.38 to 26.06. Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 17.94% or 9.46 to 43.28. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.50% or 2.54 to 104.12. Shares in Mcphy Energy (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 11.46% or 2.31 to 17.85. Shares in ICADE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.37% or 1.80 to 77.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.25% or 4.60 to $1806.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.55% or 0.41 to hit $74.15 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.48% or 0.36 to trade at $75.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP rose 0.05% to 0.8539.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.243.