France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.46% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.46%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.46%, while the index added 0.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sanofi SA (PA:), which rose 1.81% or 1.58 points to trade at 88.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 1.48% or 1.20 points to end at 82.03 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was up 1.44% or 5.00 points to 353.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 17.94% or 9.46 points to trade at 43.28 at the close. Safran SA (PA:) declined 2.70% or 3.24 points to end at 116.68 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 1.45% or 0.48 points to 33.02.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were JC Decaux SA (PA:) which rose 10.05% to 26.06, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was up 2.50% to settle at 104.12 and ICADE (PA:) which gained 2.37% to close at 77.65.

The worst performers were Atos SE (PA:) which was down 17.94% to 43.28 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 11.46% to settle at 17.85 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 7.16% to 6.35 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 267 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 17.94% or 9.46 to 43.28. Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.44% or 5.00 to 353.00. Shares in JC Decaux SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.05% or 2.38 to 26.06. Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 17.94% or 9.46 to 43.28. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.50% or 2.54 to 104.12. Shares in Mcphy Energy (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 11.46% or 2.31 to 17.85. Shares in ICADE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.37% or 1.80 to 77.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.25% or 4.60 to $1806.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.55% or 0.41 to hit $74.15 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.48% or 0.36 to trade at $75.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP rose 0.05% to 0.8539.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.243.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR