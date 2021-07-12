Former pro sailer brokers tax-haven passports for wealthy crypto clients By Cointelegraph

Former pro sailer brokers tax-haven passports for wealthy crypto clients
A Russian expatriate and former professional sailboat racer, Katie Ananina, Plan B Passport — a firm that brokers citizenship through investment schemes for tax-haven nations that don’t impose capital gains on crypto holdings to wealthy investors.
According to a July 11 report from CNBC, Plan B brokers hundreds of passports for predominantly western clients each year. Customers select from one of seven jurisdictions: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Vanuatu, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Portugal.
