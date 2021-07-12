Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is dead at 93 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards looks on as he announces his run for congress in Baton Rouge, Louisiana March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES – Tags: POLITICS)
(Reuters) – Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards died on Monday at the age of 93, the current governor, John Bel Edwards, said in a statement.
“Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans,” the statement said. The statement did not cite a cause of death.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.