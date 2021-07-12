Fidelity to hire more crypto hands amid growing institutional interest By Cointelegraph

Fidelity Digital, the crypto arm of the global asset management giant Fidelity Investments Inc., will reportedly hire more people for its expanding cryptocurrency business.

According to Bloomberg on Monday, the company is planning to increase its staff size by about 70% to handle the growing patronage from big-money crypto investors.