FBI Warns Crypto Users Against Possible Threats By CoinQuora



FBI Warns Crypto Users Against Possible Threats



The US FBI has issued a nationwide warning to crypto users about possible attacks.

They advised specifically to take care from specialized attacks for account access.

The most difficult to prevent is the sim swap attack, which has also made news previously.

The FBI has issued a nationwide warning to users about possible attacks on exchanges and crypto holders. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation this week declared that active threats exist in the industry.

The FBI shared that certain groups are working to actively track weak points in popular crypto companies. For this, attackers have devised a set of specialized techniques. These include the practice of sim swapping, tech support fraud, and account stealing. The FBI also included recommendations for companies on how to maintain their holdings’ safety.

The agency used the TLP protocol for distributing the warning, which was designed…

