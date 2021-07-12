Eva Mendes Shares Video By Her And Ryan Gosling’s Kids

The kids are definitely alright, in case you were wondering.
You know these two: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling.
Eva and Ryan share two daughters: Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5. But Eva is famously (and understandably) private about sharing any photos of them.
Anyway, I guess Eva found a loophole, because she just shared a video shot by Esmeralda and Amada!
“So beautiful and I love your style so much,” a fan commented, prompting Eva to talk about how she’s in “mom mode.”
“That means a lot considering I’m in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!!!”
Leave it to Eva Mendes to make feeling like a towel for your kids look this glamorous.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!