Ethereum’s 2.0 upgrades aren’t the game-changer that could bring more users By Cointelegraph



Ethereum’s 2.0 upgrades aren’t the game-changer that could bring more users



2.0 (Eth2) is being pegged as the blockchain Messiah of Ethereum. Newsflash: it’s not. The long-awaited changes are not expected to solve core issues that are plaguing the network and forestalling wider adoption.

Vitalik Buterin, the brilliant mastermind behind the Ethereum blockchain, considers the personnel working with Ethereum as a bigger problem than the actual software, as he stated in a recent interview with Forkast news. While the personnel working on the project may or may not be problematic, it’s surely not the only shortcoming. As promising as the new rollout may seem, the kind of software upgrades set to be introduced will not solve the long-term problems plaguing the network from reaching the heights Buterin and his disciples once envisioned.

Adrian Krion is the founder of the Berlin-based blockchain gaming startup Spielworks, with a background in computer science and mathematics. Having started programming at age seven, he has been successfully bridging business and tech for more than 15 years, currently working on projects that connect the emerging DeFi ecosystem to the gaming world.

