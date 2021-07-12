Dwayne Johnson’s Workout Was Interrupted By A Hawk

Honestly, there’s nothing that can defeat him at this point.
Dwayne Johnson’s workout was almost ruined by a hawk eating a snake and somehow he still managed to exercise.
The man doesn’t let anything get in the way of his grind and it’s both impressive and scary.
The movie star posted about the incident on his social media with video proof of the hawk in hunting mode.
“I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got pissed and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since,” the actor said about the animal.
He continued, “But he’s gotta eat and I gotta train….Wish me luck, this could get ugly.”
Clearly, he survived the encounter, and he even used it as a little bit of fitness inspiration.
“For the record, seeing a hawk in their hunting/kill/eat mode up close and personal is amazing,” he explained. “Hawks are deceptively massive, impressive and a very powerful mana.”
Leave it to The Rock to make a hawk encounter look like a fun and fresh adventure.
