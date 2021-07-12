Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Fed rates test

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar found support on
Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with investors on edge
over whether the figures may offer clues about the likely timing
of tapering and interest rate hikes.
Against the euro the greenback held a small Monday gain to
trade at $1.1861, with the common currency also weighed after
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde hinted at a
dovish shift to the rates outlook for Europe.
Other majors were also largely steady early in the Asia

session, as markets await the inflation data due at 1230 GMT –
leaving the dollar holding modest gains against sterling the
Australian and New Zealand dollars and the Japanese yen.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. consumer price
index to have risen 0.5% from May and 4.9% from a year earlier.
Traders think a miss on either side could move the greenback and
the bond market by shifting expectations on interest rates.
“My back-of-the-envelope playbook is that we’d need a
headline year-on-year number north of 5.5% to really set this
market ablaze,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker
Pepperstone, saying that could lift bond yields and the dollar.
“We know inflation will be transitory – it’s a question of

how long it takes for the year-on-year change to head back to
2%,” he said. “A number below 4.5% on the headline print and we
should see USD/JPY and USD/CHF under pressure.”
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes believes the reaction
would actually be bigger if inflation falls short, leading
investors to bet the U.S. central bank can maintain easy policy
for longer, and also pointed to the yen as a beneficiary.
The Japanese currency stood at 110.31 yen per dollar
on Tuesday, having slipped overnight to edge further away from
last week’s one-month high of 109.535. The franc was
steady at 0.9151 per dollar, close to a one-month high.
The Australian dollar was broadly steady at
$0.7487, as was the kiwi at $0.6991. Sterling

held at $1.3892 amid nerves about England abandoning COVID-19
restrictions next week even as cases keep on climbing.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at 92.202,
just above its 20-day moving average.
The dollar is being driven by U.S. rate expectations, and it
is up nearly 2% in the month since the Federal Reserve surprised
markets – and cleared out huge bets on the dollar falling – by
projecting sooner-than-expected rate hikes in 2023.
Longer data bonds have also been gaining as investors see
cracks emerging in the recovery and take the Fed’s hawkish shift
to mean it is likely to act fast enough to keep inflation low.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony at Congress from

Wednesday will be closely watched for his response to the
inflation figures and his tone on the recovery’s progress.
Before then Fed officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic and
Eric Rosengren make appearances on Tuesday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 048 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1860 +0.07% -2.86% +1.1869 +1.1859
Dollar/Yen 110.3500 110.3600 -0.03% +6.82% +110.3650 +110.2950
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9147 0.9151 -0.04% +3.39% +0.9152 +0.9147
Sterling/Dollar 1.3891 1.3883 +0.06% +1.68% +1.3894 +1.3888
Dollar/Canadian 1.2450 1.2453 -0.02% -2.22% +1.2457 +1.2447
Aussie/Dollar 0.7486 0.7479 +0.11% -2.67% +0.7490 +0.7477
NZ 0.6991 0.6985 +0.08% -2.66% +0.6996 +0.6981
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
