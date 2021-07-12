Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns; U.S. inflation data eyed

Article content NEW YORK — The dollar climbed across the board on Monday as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven, and as they awaited more clues about the global economic recovery. With markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be closely watched ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday. “Market caution reigned at the start of the week, weighing on risk sentiment and boosting the U.S. dollar,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Reports from around the globe of surging infections of the Delta coronavirus variant also hurt investors' appetite for riskier assets. Investors will look to U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's economic testimony on Wednesday and Thursday as they gauge expectations for the Fed to dial back on stimulus as soon as this year, Manimbo said. "A hotter report will likely boost Treasury yields and the dollar, and bring the Fed taper conversation back to the forefront," Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics, said in a note. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.1% higher at 92.264. The index remains close to a 3-month high of 92.844 touched last week.