Discovery opposes proposed Polish media rules

WARSAW — Discovery Inc, the owner of Poland’s most-watched news channel TVN24, will defend the business against “growing regulatory overreach,” it said on Monday after changes to laws were proposed.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice(PiS) party proposed prohibiting companies outside the European Economic Area from gaining control of Polish radio and television stations. The changes could result in broadcasters critical of the government losing their licenses. And Discovery might be forced to divest most of its Polish business.