Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.15% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.42% or 14.9 points to trade at 352.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 3.39% or 7.6 points to end at 232.1 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 3.05% or 16.8 points to 568.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.03% or 11.4 points to trade at 550.4 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.09% or 0.1 points to end at 113.5 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.07% or 0.4 points to 545.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 73 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 0.07% or 0.4 to 545.0.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.63% or 0.47 to $74.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.52% or 0.39 to hit $75.16 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.31% or 5.65 to trade at $1804.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.14% to 6.2702, while EUR/DKK rose 0.08% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.233.