Death toll from Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Search teams walk by the remains of the Surfside’s Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – The death toll from the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday, with 22 people still unaccounted for as workers continued to sift through the rubble of the building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Due to the passage of time, officials are increasingly relying on the medical examiner to identify recovered bodies, a process that is “very methodical” and takes time, Levine Cava said at a briefing.

