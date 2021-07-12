Death toll from Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Search teams walk by the remains of the Surfside’s Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
(Reuters) – The death toll from the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday, with 22 people still unaccounted for as workers continued to sift through the rubble of the building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
Due to the passage of time, officials are increasingly relying on the medical examiner to identify recovered bodies, a process that is “very methodical” and takes time, Levine Cava said at a briefing.
(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.