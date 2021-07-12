David Harbour Talked About Weight Loss For Black Widow

“She really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”

You know David Harbour and Lily Allen.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

They had the ultimate pandemic wedding last year in Las Vegas.

Here’s another photo of the day, because I need to live vicariously.

Anyway, David, who you probably know as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, currently stars in Marvel’s Black Widow as Russian “super-soldier” Alexei Shostakov.


Marvel Studios / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Here he is with Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina Vostokova.

As tends to happen when you star in a Marvel movie, David got fit. Like, FIT. And apparently Lily has some *thoughts* about that.


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Speaking to The New York Times, David said, “It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair.”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

“We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise,” he continued.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

“So as the thing went on, I started losing the weight and working out. And she honestly has some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship. It’s really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years.”

10/10. Would ship these two again.


James Devaney / Getty Images

To see David in action, have a look at the Black Widow trailer.

View this video on YouTube


Marvel Studios / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Black Widow , also starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, is in theaters and streaming on Disney+ now.

