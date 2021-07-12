David Harbour Talked About Weight Loss For Black Widow

“She really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”
You know David Harbour and Lily Allen.
They had the ultimate pandemic wedding last year in Las Vegas.
Here’s another photo of the day, because I need to live vicariously.
Anyway, David, who you probably know as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, currently stars in Marvel’s Black Widow as Russian “super-soldier” Alexei Shostakov.
As tends to happen when you star in a Marvel movie, David got fit. Like, FIT. And apparently Lily has some *thoughts* about that.
Speaking to The New York Times, David said, “It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair.”
“We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise,” he continued.
10/10. Would ship these two again.
To see David in action, have a look at the Black Widow trailer.
