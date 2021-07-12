Database company Couchbase eyes over $900 mln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Database software company Couchbase Inc said on Monday it plans to raise as much as $161 million through an initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $900 million.

The company, whose investors include GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners and Accel, plans to sell 7 million shares in an IPO priced at between $20 and $23 per share, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/3kmyduH)

The company had registered for a stock market listing that could value it as much as $3 billion, Reuters reported in March, citing people familiar with the matter.