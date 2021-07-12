CVC buys $470 mln worth stake in media firm Aleph Holding

Article content

Aleph Holding said on Monday private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million, valuing the digital media company at around $2 billion.

Aleph, founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Service by Chief Executive Officer Gastón Taratuta with only $5,000 as capital, is on track to hit $1 billion in revenue this year, the company’s website showed.

It said earlier this year it raised funds through a private placement, and that Sony Pictures Television holds a minority stake in it.