Cryptocurrency trading volumes slump 40% in June, data shows

Article content

LONDON — Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40% in June, research showed on Monday, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity.

Spot trading volumes fell 42.7% to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7% to $3.2 trillion, London-based researcher CryptoCompare’s data showed.

“Headwinds continued as China persisted with its crackdown on bitcoin mining,” CryptoCompare said. “As a result of both lower prices and volatility, spot volumes decreased.”