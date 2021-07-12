Construction firm Turner Industries to cut 250 Texas jobs By Reuters

(Reuters) – Construction and equipment company Turner Industries will eliminate 250 jobs in Texas next month, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The company’s services include heavy industrial construction, pipe and vessel fabrication, and turnaround work for the refining industry. The job cuts will occur in Paris, Texas, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
