CME hog futures rise as U.S. trims pork production estimates

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped on Monday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic pork production estimates for this year and next year. The USDA cut its production estimates because of reduced expectations for commercial hog slaughtering in the second half of the year, according to a monthly supply and demand report. The country is now expected to produce 28.12 billion pounds of pork in 2022, down 1.5% from USDA’s forecast in June.

Article content Pork import and export forecasts for 2021 and 2022 were left unchanged. However, a separate USDA report on Friday showed strong demand for U.S. pork from buyers in China, the world’s biggest pork consumer. U.S. pork export sales to China in the week ended July 1 were 16,299 tonnes, the highest since March, according to government data. “That was very encouraging,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX. CME lean hog futures for August delivery ended 2.500 cents stronger at 104.075 cents per pound and touched their highest price since July 1. The supply of U.S. hogs to be slaughtered into pork has tightened after some farmers euthanized animals last year when COVID-19 outbreaks temporarily closed meat plants, removing markets for livestock. This year, the hog disease Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome hurt herds.