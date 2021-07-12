Cleanfarms Names Regions for Unwanted, Old Ag Pesticides and Livestock/Equine Medications Collection this Fall

Key Points:

Cleanfarms collection eventswill be held in the interior of British Columbia, southern Alberta, northern Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia this fall

Collection program safely manages and disposes of unused, unwanted agricultural pesticides and old livestock/equine medications

Helps keep materials out of the environment and farms clean

No cost to farmers

Next opportunity to dispose of these unwanted materials in these regions will be in three years, in the fall of 2024

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleanfarms has named the locations of its next regional events to collect unwanted, old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and poultry medications so that farmers can dispose of these agricultural materials safely and in an environmentally responsible way.

In the fall, the Cleanfarms program will run more than 70 events in five regions:

Northern Saskatchewan –October 4 – 8, at 20 locations

British Columbia – Okanagan, Interior, Kootenay, October 12 – 22, at 11 locations

Southern Alberta – October 25 – 29, at 20 locations

New Brunswick – November 1 – 12, at 11 locations

Nova Scotia – November 1 – 12, at 11 locations

“We run this program at no cost to farmers so they can remove unwanted, old and obsolete agricultural chemicals such as ag pesticides and ag animal medications from storage on their farms. The program is designed to help farmers keep their farms clean and sustainable. When they use our program, farmers have peace of mind that Cleanfarms will dispose of the materials safely,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials responsibly. All of it is managed safely through high temperature incineration.

“CAHI and its members are proud to support the Cleanfarms collections,” said CAHI President and CEO Dr. Catherine Filejski. “As a sector, the Canadian animal health industry is committed to innovative and sustainable practices, both within our supply chains and after products are sold to end-users.”

Since the collection and safe disposal of unwanted pesticides and old livestock/equine medication began, the program has safely disposed of 3.7 million kg of old pesticides and 47,800 kg of obsolete farm animal health medications.

Cleanfarms rotates the collection program so that events return to regions every three years, based on participant feedback. Collection events are scheduled at local agricultural retailers’ locations for ease of access. Information will be continuously updated on Cleanfarms’ website under “what to recycle & where”. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, as appropriate, based on regional public health requirements.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm for livestock, poultry or horses (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label).

The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, or aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

Cleanfarms is a Canadian, non-profit stewardship organization funded by members in the crop protection, crop storage and animal health industries. It works with agricultural organizations, associations, agencies, governments and many partners to ensure that Canadian farmers have opportunities to manage agricultural waste responsibly. Cleanfarms delivers recycling and disposal solutions for non-organic waste generated on farms. In addition to the collection program for unwanted pesticides and old livestock/equine medications, Cleanfarms collects empty plastic agricultural pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags and twine for recycling. In eastern Canada, Cleanfarms collects seed bags and fertilizer bags (Quebec only) for responsible disposal. Cleanfarms has staff located in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

Questions about which products are accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

www.cleanfarms.ca

Contact: Barbara McConnell, Cleanfarms Media

416-452-2373

bmcconnell@cleanfarms.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/385550ec-46a2-46c8-a846-8681c8759175