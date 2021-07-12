China’s June exports rise 32.2% year-on-year, beat forecast; imports up 36.7% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9% in May.

Imports were estimated to have increased 30%, retreating from a decade-high growth of 51.1% in May.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion in June, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR