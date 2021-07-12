China says it ‘drove away’ U.S. warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling

Article content BEIJING — China’s military said it “drove away” a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China’s approval, seriously violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the southern theater command of the People’s Liberation Army said. “We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions,” it said in a statement.

Article content On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea, a ruling that China said it would ignore. The Benfold asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands consistent with international law, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Monday. The islands are claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, which require either permission or advance notification before a military vessel passes through. “Under international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention, the ships of all states, including their warships,- enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea,” the U.S. Navy added. “By engaging in innocent passage without giving prior notification to or asking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged these unlawful restrictions imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam.”