Celldex Soars On Positive Data From Early Trial For Hives Treatments By Investing.com







By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) stock rose more than 28% on Monday as it reported positive data from its early-stage clinical trial of its monoclonal antibody in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria, which is an inflammatory skin condition.

These diseases, which are often severe and debilitating, can significantly affect patients’ lives.

The humanized antibody, CDX-0159, is an add-on treatment to H1-antihistamines and delivered intravenous. The Phase 1b study is an open label clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety of a single dose of CDX-0159 in patients with cold urticaria or symptomatic dermographism who are refractory to antihistamines. The study had 20 volunteers.

Treatment results from the Phase 1b study are scheduled for presentation at a scientific congress in early summer of 2022. The company plans to expand development into a fourth indication by year end 2022.