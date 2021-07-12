Cartesi Showcases the Potential of Blockchain Gaming with Decentralized Poker By CoinQuora



Cartesi Showcases the Potential of Blockchain Gaming with Decentralized Poker



Away from the ever-increasing DDOS attacks, server outages and cheating in the online gaming world, Cartesi’s tech cannot be taken offline or manipulated

The gaming industry is predicted to be worth over $256 billion by 2025 and, as millions of users around the globe play against each other in almost every way imaginable, more hours are spent gaming online than ever before. But the massive centralized game servers that store and control everything that keeps the games alive have unfortunately proved to be increasingly unreliable; server outages, security breaches and physical fires at some of the largest server farms have seen countless hours of downtime and millions of dollars worth of purchased and earned in-game items lost forever.

Blockchain technology has the power to solve many of the issues prevalent within the gaming industry, by distributing game servers and hosting games on immutable platforms that cannot be manipulated or shut down. Now Cartesi, a layer-2 blockchain platform that enables millions of traditional developers around the world to build and run decentralized applications on Linux operating systems, has unveiled a decentralized poker game that repres…

