Carolyn Rogers named senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada

Currently serves as Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

The Bank of Canada has named Carolyn Rogers as senior deputy governor for a seven-year term.
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada on Monday named Carolyn Rogers as its new Senior Deputy Governor for a seven-year term, filling the No.2 policymaker spot left empty by the departure of former Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins in December 2020.

Rogers will begin her term on Dec. 15, 2021, the central bank said in a statement. She will join the Bank’s Governing Council and its Board of Directors, and oversee strategic planning and operations.

More to come …

