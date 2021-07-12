Capital International Group purchases 12.2% stake in MicroStrategy By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Capital International Group purchases 12.2% stake in MicroStrategy

Capital International Group, a $2.3 trillion asset manager headquartered in Los Angeles, has acquired a 12.2% stake in MicroStrategy — making it one of the largest indirect investors in (BTC) on the planet.

According to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Capital International Group now holds 953,242 MSTR stock worth roughly $560 million at current prices. Only BlackRock (NYSE:) has bigger exposure to the business intelligence firm.