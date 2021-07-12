Calculating the environmental payload of space tourism

If space tourism takes off, expect more focus on the environmental impact of this new hobby for the wealthy

After years of work and billions of dollars, Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are hoping to prove that space tourism is a viable business. Both claim green credits for their endeavours. Branson’s space flight company Virgin Galactic says it has a focus on “environmental sustainability.” Bezos believes space travel provides a potential solution to climate change. But the power required to fly there deserves examination.

Rocket launch emissions can include black carbon (aka soot) as well as CO2. The higher a spacecraft flies, the more fuel it requires. The Space Shuttle orbiter needed almost 720,000 kilograms of liquid fuel and 500,000 kg of solid rocket fuel to reach space.

Suborbital space flights by Virgin Galactic and Bezos’ Blue Origin require less power. Blue Origin’s reusable New Shepard uses a liquid hydrogen-fuelled engine to travel more than 60 miles above Earth. Hydrogen fuel does not emit carbon — though its production often does.

The VSS Unity rocket plane that Branson travelled on is air-launched and burns solid fuel for one minute to fly 50 or so miles above Earth. Virgin Galactic likens the carbon footprint for passengers to a business class return ticket on a transatlantic flight. Using data from the International Civil Aviation Organization that means about 1,238 kg of CO2 per passenger.