BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20

Price analysis 7/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

Bitcoin’s (BTC) roof has been shifting lower in the past few days, which is a negative sign because it shows that bears are selling on every minor rally. Bitcoin’s weakness is affecting the major altcoins as most are gradually drifting lower.

Joel Kruger, a Forex strategist at LMAX, recently said:

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360