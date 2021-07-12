Brazil’s real rises after 8 days of losses

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Author of the article:

Reuters

Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Publishing date:

Jul 12, 2021  •  18 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Brazil’s real rallied strongly on Monday

on expectations of an economic recovery this year, leading gains

across Latin American currencies, but a surge in global cases of

the Delta COVID-19 variant prompted caution.

The real rose 1.5% after tumbling 6.3% over the past

eight sessions, in the wake of serious graft allegations related

to vaccine procurement against the government.

The sponsor of Brazil’s planned income tax reform said on

Monday that Brazilians would pay 20 billion reais ($3.85

billion) less in taxes under a bill he plans to present on

Tuesday.

“Brazil has seen a genuine fall in risk premia as growth,

inflation and tax revenues have all surprised positively

reducing fiscal risk premia, whilst at the same time the

(central bank) has been turning more hawkish. … This should

keep BRL well supported versus peers,” said FX strategists at

JPMorgan.

But they warned that political tensions could raise the

real’s risk premium. More broadly, Latam currencies will

struggle to appreciate against the dollar by year-end, they

said.

Chile’s peso rose 0.6% as a central bank survey of

analysts showed the economy is expected to expand by 16.5% in

June and by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the

government on Monday revised upwards its projection for 2021

economic growth to 7.5% from 6%.

But despite expectations of a strong rebound, concerns over

the drafting of the country’s new constitution have held back

Chilean assets in recent months.

Mexico’s peso lagged, trading flat against a dollar

that gained momentum as a surge in COVID-19 cases and its

infectious Delta variant raised questions about the pace and

progress of economic growth.

JPM strategists said the peso’s weakness against the dollar

should be contained this year. They expect three more rate hikes

in Mexico this year and a continued spillover of U.S. fiscal

stimulus via the current account and manufacturing sector.

Among stocks, Brazilian oil major Petrobras

rose despite falling crude prices. The company said

on Monday it expected to recover $1.274 billion on reaching an

agreement regarding the Itapu field.

In Argentina, the securities regulator tightened rules on

some bond trades on Monday, lowering a weekly limit on trading

of local and international bonds amid a wider clampdown on

alternative channels used to access foreign exchange.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1327.23 0.69

MSCI LatAm 2569.57 2.3

Brazil Bovespa 127719.50 1.83

Mexico IPC 49819.55 0.1

Chile IPSA 4231.78 -0.38

Argentina MerVal 63791.61 2.277

Colombia COLCAP 1298.93 0.46

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1812 1.48

Mexico peso 19.8690 -0.10

Chile peso 742.8 0.74

Colombia peso 3818.1 0.23

Peru sol 3.9539 0.12

Argentina peso 96.0900 -0.10

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Andrea Ricci and

Richard Chang)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR