Brazil’s real rises after 8 days of losses, Latam FX muted

related to vaccine procurement against the government.

past eight sessions, in the wake of serious graft allegations

The real rose 0.2% after tumbling nearly 7% over the

little as a surge in global cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant

this year, while most other Latin American currencies moved

taking some support from expectations of an economic recovery

over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and allegations of

corruption.

The real is expected to benefit from a strong economic

recovery in Brazil this year. But a laggard job market and

spiking inflation could hurt its prospects, even with the

central bank hiking lending rates sharply.

“We expect the ongoing recovery to strengthen into the

second half of the year as the vaccination rollout continues to

advance. This will benefit the sectors hit hardest by the

pandemic – especially the services sector,” analysts at TS

Lombard wrote in a note.

“Still, we believe that the job market is likely to lag the

overall recovery.”

Rising iron ore prices, on expectations of more liquidity in

China, also helped the real on Monday.