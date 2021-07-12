Boeing gets order for 12 more 737-800 converted freighters from lessor BBAM By Reuters



(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co said on Monday aircraft lessor BBAM LP ordered 12 more 737-800 converted freighters to meet rising demand from the e-commerce and express cargo markets.

The deal brings BBAM’s 737-800 Boeing converted freighter orders and commitments to 31, including a deal in January for six firm orders and six options for the same aircraft.

“We are growing our Boeing order book to meet the strong demand we see worldwide for narrowbody freighters,” BBAM Chief Executive Officer Steve Zissis said.