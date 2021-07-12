Bitcoin sentiment remains negative as market struggles to find support By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
47

© Reuters. Bitcoin sentiment remains negative as market struggles to find support

Crowd sentiment towards has continued to drop as the entire crypto market struggles to reclaim previous highs.

According to data shared by crypto market intelligence firm Santiment, public opinion towards Bitcoin is currently negative and has fallen to its lowest value since October 2020. Bitcoin’s negative sentiment may be headed for even lower levels if the current trend is sustained for much longer. Santiment wrote:

The current Bitcoin sentiment remains at extreme negative levels that our algorithm hasn’t seen since October 2020. If BTC ranges for much longer, the negative commentary will likely surpass this mark, making it the most bearish since June 2018.

Meanwhile, the market’s Crypto Fear and Greed Index gauge was 25 as of press time, suggesting that “Extreme Fear” has gripped investors.

Since Elon Musk sent the crypto market into a state of panic in May, Bitcoin has been struggling to stay above $40k. The poor market conditions have been further exacerbated by China’s move to clamp down on Bitcoin mining and trading. As of press time, the flagship cryptocurrency was exchanging hands at $33,600.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR