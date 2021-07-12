Binance woes continue as Clear Junction pulls out By Cointelegraph

Binance woes continue as Clear Junction pulls out
Binance has faced a number of regulatory issues in recent weeks. Payments player Clear Junction has suspended activity with Binance after similar moves from Barclays (LON:) and Santander (MC:).
“Clear Junction can confirm that it will no longer be facilitating payments related to Binance,” Clear Junction said in a statement that was tweeted out by Adam Samson of the Financial Times on Monday. “The decision has been made following the Financial Conduct Authority’s recent announcement that Binance is not permitted to undertake any regulatory activity in the UK.”
