Billie Eilish TikTok Response To Haters

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
16

Good morning, I know you’re here for the drama, so I’ll get right to it.

Recently, people have started to come for Billie Eilish after she released her latest singles “Lost Cause” and “NDA.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

They’re all bops, IMO, but a lot of people have pointed out that they haven’t reached the success of “Bad Guy” and the other hits of her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go era.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Well, the 19-year-old singer responded on TikTok this morning with this video:

@billieeilish

literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours

♬ NDA – Billie Eilish

“Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era, like why does she suck now?” Billie wrote, as she smirked and covered her mouth.

She also captioned the video, “Literally all i see on this app. Eat my dust. My tits are bigger than yours.”

YESSS, Billie. And let me remind everyone, this is THE Billie Eilish…


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

…so put some respect on her name, haters.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

That’s all, bye!


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR