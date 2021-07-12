Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival Dress Reactions

So is it any surprise that she has delivered once again?

The supermodel knew she was the moment at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival when she posed in her stunning Schiaparelli gown.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

The breathtaking ensemble featured a cut-out black wool dress adorned with a golden and rhinestone-studded necklace in the shape of lung passageways.

That sound you hear? Yeah, I haven’t stopped yelling since I saw this dress.


Twitter: @bellalooks / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

I. Am. Sick.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

She’s simply too powerful…we should all be scared.

And I’m not the only one who’s enamored with Bella’s look.


Twitter: @itgirltrin / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @itgirltrin

Here are all of Bella’s looks at Cannes so far, and we still have 5 more days to go.


Twitter: @LAVIDAPRADA / Via Twitter: @LAVIDAPRADA

I think I will be passing out, thank you for asking.

In conclusion:


Twitter: @coochanel / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @coochanel

