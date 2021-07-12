Bank of Canada taps financial regulator Carolyn Rogers for No. 2 job

Article content OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada on Monday named a specialist in financial regulation as its new senior deputy governor, filling the vacant No. 2 spot and adding some much needed diversity to the central bank’s six-member policy setting council. Carolyn Rogers, currently the secretary general of the International Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and previously an assistant superintendent with Canada’s financial regulator, is set to begin her seven-year term on Dec. 15.

Article content The Bank of Canada has faced criticism for the lack of diversity on its governing council, which oversees monetary policy. It has been made up of five white men since former Senior Deputy Carolyn Wilkins left in December. Earlier this year, the central bank launched a push to increase the number of women and visible minorities in its ranks. Governor Tiff Macklem said that Rogers’ global and domestic experience would bring a diverse view to the central bank. “She is also a strong senior leader and strategic thinker -invaluable skills as the Bank charts an ambitious path to best serve Canadians,” Macklem said in a statement. In a separate statement, Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Rogers “will bring a fresh perspective to the Bank of Canada.”