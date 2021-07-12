Australian online broker SelfWealth to offer crypto trading By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
SelfWealth, a share trading platform listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, is planning to offer cryptocurrency trading as part of its 2021 roadmap.

On Monday, SelfWealth officially announced that the company will partner with an “established and secure cryptocurrency exchange” to offer crypto trading on its platform.