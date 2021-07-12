Australian Online Broker Adds Crypto To Its Services By CoinQuora



Australian Online Broker Adds Crypto To Its Services



SafeWealth, the non-bank broker listed in Australia, will add cryptos to its services.

It will add 10 cryptos including (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The company is also looking to shift to adopt distributed ledger technology.

The Australian Securities Exchange-listed (ASX) brand — SafeWealth is planning to add crypto to its platform. The firm is one of the country’s biggest non-bank online brokers. Right now, it has just about 95,000 investors on its roster.

The Australian Financial Review says this will be the first of its kind to do so in the nation. In detail, SafeWealth is in talks with crypto exchanges on how to add the service onto its platform.

At the moment, about $4.4 billion (US Dollars) of total value in securities is already held by the firm. Hence, it is looking forward to offering crypto trading as well.

So far, the firm says it will add up to 10 different cryptos onto its…

