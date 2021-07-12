Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.83% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.83%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.83%.

The best performers of the session on the were NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.97% or 0.18 points to trade at 1.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 4.21% or 2.41 points to end at 59.59 and Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.79% or 0.040 points to 1.095 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.16% or 0.08 points to trade at 3.63 at the close. Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) declined 1.68% or 0.06 points to end at 3.51 and Megaport Ltd (ASX:) was down 1.53% or 0.25 points to 16.07.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 676 to 651 and 422 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.21% or 2.41 to 59.59.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 8.30% to 12.386.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.35% or 6.25 to $1804.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.76% or 0.57 to hit $73.99 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.81% or 0.61 to trade at $74.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.28% to 0.7464, while AUD/JPY fell 0.25% to 82.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.188.