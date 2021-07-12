Ashley Olsen Hiking With A Drink And A Machete

It happened. FINALLY. Just when I thought we would not get a picture of Ashley Olsen taking a hike while holding a drink and a machete in this lifetime, we did.
Thank you lordt!!! And by lordt I mean Ashley’s boyfriend, Louis Eisner, who posted the pic to his Instagram story.
As you see, we’ve got Ashley, in the woods.
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE. She’s also wearing Yeezys.
And an outfit that at first I thought was several sheets tied together, but is actually just a bunch of white pieces of clothing draped in different ways.
So there it is, folks. The most iconic picture of the century!
