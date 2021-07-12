ApeSwap Challenges PancakeSwap as BSC Leading DEX By CoinQuora



ApeSwap Challenges PancakeSwap as BSC Leading DEX



ApeSwap is quickly becoming the top alternative for PancakeSwap on BSC.

It aims to welcome newer projects and capture the market share ignored by PancakeSwap.

ApeSwap offers unique features such as charting, NFTs, and derivative tokens.

Decentralized Exchange ApeSwap emerges as a strong contender for PancakeSwap as the go-to DEX on the Binance Smart Chain. The Automated Market Maker, which is also a Yield Farming and Staking platform, aims to capture the market share which PancakeSwap does not serve as best for their needs.

Challenging PancakeSwap’s lead, ApeSwap looks at forming relationships with newer projects that might not be able to make the cut for the current market leader. It aims to form its own community through its welcoming and responsive team. To facilitate this, the exchange has introduced the ApeSwap BUIDL program. This program exclusively provides coac…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora