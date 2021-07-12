Amazon’s online store down for many users globally

Article content

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s online store was grappling with widespread outages on Sunday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June.

Its online store showed error messages on several regional domains. Reuters could not access product listing on its domains including, the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore.

“We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” an Amazon spokesperson said.