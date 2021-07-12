Alameda-Backed ChainSwap Platform Fell Victim to Another Attack By CoinQuora



Alameda-Backed ChainSwap Platform Fell Victim to Another Attack



An attacker used a critical vulnerability in Alameda-backed ChainSwap.

The attack caused a loss of millions of dollars.

Of note, this is not the first time the platform has been hacked.

An attacker used a critical vulnerability in Alameda-backed ChainSwap. Alameda-backed ChainSwap is a platform that links to Binance Smart Chain.

Last night, the platform fell victim to another attack. The attack caused a loss of millions of dollars, including from Jake Paul-backed Wilder Web.

Crypto projects that had used ChainSwap to launch Ethereum tokens on BSC lost millions to an attacker whose address now holds over $4.4 million.

The hacker took control of the projects’ BSC contracts by using ChainSwap. Further, he managed to mint tokens quickly to his address. Furthermore, he sold the token on PancakeSwap. PancakeSwap is BSC’s most popular decentralized…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

