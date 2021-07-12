Agilec Joins With Equus Workforce Solutions

In combination with Equus’ existing business, the company’s expanded footprint now spans 36 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Ontario, Canada, and offers complete workforce solutions for partners, employers, and job seekers.

Agilec is one of Ontario’s leading and highest quality providers of workforce services, having served customers, partners, and job seekers for more than 35 years. Serving customers nationwide through 21 locations across Ontario, Canada, Agilec specializes in professional services, government services, and vocational rehabilitation.

This combination unites two companies with shared missions and values, as well as strong reputations and customer outcomes, harnessing combined talent, expertise, and passion for innovative services and solutions for customers, partners, and job seekers. These workforce services are life-changing, dramatically improving job seekers’ employability and life-long success.

“Our 35+ years in business have afforded Agilec great success and memorable achievements, and as things have changed in the world around us, we have been agile, adaptable, and willing to embrace what came our way,” said Agilec President Wendy Legere. “By joining with Equus, we are better positioned to realize our vision to become the best known and most respected provider of quality human services throughout Canada.”

Equus President Mark Douglass said, “Agilec and Equus share the same core values and a commitment to our people, quality, and our customers and partners. With our combined footprint, we are accelerating the ability to bring comprehensive services to more communities across the continent. As a leading workforce services provider, Agilec’s expertise will enhance our capabilities as the market-leading service provider delivering exceptional results for those we serve.”

Agilec will continue to operate under its name. Agilec’s Chief Innovation Officer Adrianne Haight and Chief Strategy Officer Danette Anthony are respected leaders in the industry and will continue to lead the business.

About Agilec

Agilec is a private Canadian company established in 1985. Agilec is driven by their mission, “To help people and organizations develop their potential.” We offer a fast, sustainable, empathy-centred approach to help people and organizations adapt to change, move forward, and thrive. Our mission is fulfilled through the day-to-day actions of over 200 dedicated and skilled team members. We have earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and customer-focused while treating people with respect, dignity, and in a positive manner. For more information, visit www.agilec.ca. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Equus Workforce Solutions

Equus Workforce Solutions is a leading and comprehensive provider of workforce development services in North America. Our 50+-year legacy of experience encompasses the development, design, and delivery of demand-driven workforce solutions. A dedicated and passionate team of more than 3,000 workforce professionals put the industry’s best practices to work across more than 340+ North American locations, assisting over 1.6 million job seekers and thousands of employers annually. For more information, visit www.equusworks.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

