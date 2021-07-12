A Bout of Deals Could Follow China’s Record Wind Boom, CEO Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s wind industry is headed for a bout of consolidation after a record-setting rush of installations, according to the country’s second-largest turbine manufacturer. There’s rising pressure on the country’s crowded field of manufacturers, despite strong demand, Envision Group Chief Executive Officer Lei Zhang said in an interview. “The competition level is increasing,” he said. “The market will start to consolidate.” The push to add more renewables and a deadline to secure key government incentives drove a surge in wind installations in 2020, when China added almost as much new capacity as the rest of the world combined.

Article content China has the most fragmented wind market in the world, with at least 21 companies supplying onshore wind turbines, according to BloombergNEF. The five largest suppliers, including Envision and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., accounted for about two-thirds of installations last year. “The market will become more rational,” Zhang said by phone Thursday. “All the customers are looking for good quality, and at the same time, low-cost turbines.” China is forecast to add about 29 gigawatts of onshore capacity this year, more than any other nation, though still a 46% fall on 2020. Demand for both onshore and offshore projects will accelerate again from 2022 as the nation seeks to meet a 2060 target for net zero emissions, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.