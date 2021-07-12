3 Better Internet Stocks to Buy Than Newegg By StockNews



Shares of Newegg Commerce (NEGG) were up big last week as another case of retail traders on Reddit pushing up the price of a stock. While NEGG isn’t a bad company, this performance doesn’t line up with its fundamentals. Which is why David Cohne is recommending other internet stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Facebook (FB), Yelp (NYSE:).In another example of Reddit traders driving gains, online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NEGG) saw massive returns last week. The company is an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, and smart home and gaming products. The company went public in May through a reverse merger with SPAC Lianluo Smart.

Investors didn’t take notice of NEGG until the availability of options trading earlier this month, which sent the stock higher. Then, on Tuesday, shares of NEGG surged almost 42% after news the company was holding a sale of hard-to-find graphics cards. On Wednesday morning, the stock went up another 96% after news that the company launched a new business venture offering professional PC assembly.

The stock was up another 4% Friday and up almost 150% for the week. While the company has been around for twenty years, and I’ve personally shopped for PC equipment on the site for over fifteen years, the company is currently rated a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. Investors would be better suited to invest in internet stocks with Buy Ratings such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Facebook Inc . (NASDAQ:), Yelp Inc. (YELP).

