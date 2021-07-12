3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 60% By StockNews



3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 60%



Notwithstanding the current semiconductor chip shortage, their rising popularity and substantial investments make the long-term prospects bright for autonomous vehicles. Indeed, wall Street analysts expect shares of autonomous vehicle producers Aeva (AEVA), Velodyne (VLDR), and Foresight (FRSX) to surge more than 60% in the coming months. So, let’s evaluate these names more closely.Autonomous vehicles are gaining traction worldwide due to their efficiency and sustainability. Investor optimism about this technology is evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF’s (DRIV) 55.1% returns over the past nine months compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 25.6% gains.

Because companies are investing heavily in Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) to deliver optimal performance in challenging weather conditions and accident prevention, the industry should witness solid growth over the long run.

So, despite a current semiconductor chip shortage, which is negatively impacting the automotive industry, Wall Street analysts predict the prices of popular stocks Aeva Technologies, Inc., (AEVA), Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:) will gain more than 60% in the near-term.

